Following long discussions since May and an open consultation meeting which took place at St-John Fisher in recent weeks, the Lester B Pearson school board has announced their final conclusions.
Eight resolutions affecting Lindsay Place high school, St-Thomas high school, Lakeside Academy, Beurling Academy, Place Cartier adult education center, Sources adult and career center (SACC) and Allancroft were voted on unanimously at the public council meeting which took place on December 17th.
Place Cartier and SACC will merge together into the building which currently houses St-Thomas high school. St-Thomas high school will be relocated to the Lindsay Place high school. Lindsay Place high school will be renamed St-Thomas high school and the students from both schools will merge into the recently renovated ‘Lindsay place’ building by September 2021.
Council endorsed Beurling and Lakeside Academy’s education project on revision and innovated plans on the condition that they produce a comprehensive plan by May 2020 and provide the board with semi-annual reports until 2023 regarding the operation of their proposed projects.
The steady decline in enrolment which led to the major school change discussions to begin with, solicited many reactions by students, parents, teachers and the general public. The decision by board council members however was unanimous. Chairman of the LBPSB, Noel Burke explained that the decision was made in the interest of a larger system “The unanimity is based on many, many hours of discussion, deliberation, debate, back and forth with the administration, with the public in hearings and information sessions that we’ve had.”
