It was an elegant and fun evening at the Lakeshore General Hospital’s 19th Annual Foundation Ball at the Marriott In-Terminal Hotel in Dorval last Saturday. The turnout demonstrated the depth of community commitment to an institution that always punches above its weight. Every study has shown that patients do better in smaller facilities in pastoral settings and the LGH delivers on all counts. Despite provincial constraints the LGH has a medical and support staff of singular devotion and talent. Some 300 guests turned out and the event raised $450,000. LGH Foundation Executive Director Heather Holmes and the evening’s MC Shaun McMahon were witty and engaging and kept the guests humming. Dr. Fiore Lalla, Co-chair of the LGH Foundation Board, has a profound grasp of the critical issues and challenges and a practical sense of how to solve them. It was a delight speaking with him and his wife Abby Monzione. Among the other special guests were former Quebec Finance Minister and current Robert-Baldwin MNA Carlos Leitão, Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis, councillor Louise Leroux, Kirkland councillor John Morson and Desjardins West Island Director-General Serge Poirier.
Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation raises $459,000 at 19th Annual Gala
Beryl Wajsman
