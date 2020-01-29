Lachine hospital closed its operating and sterilization rooms last Wednesday due to equipment malfunctions, which caused the humidity levels in the rooms to reach 98 percent.
Since last week, more than 100 surgeries have been cancelled. Lachine hospital’s five emergency O.R.’s see an average of 150 surgeries weekly.
The time frame for repairs to take place is unclear until the extent of the damage is assessed in detail. Renovation plans for the operating rooms, emergency rooms and intensive care units were already scheduled to commence in fall 2020. Construction plans have been in the works since the $95 million renovation budget was announced in 2018 by former health minister Gaétan Barrette. Given the pressing circumstances, it is questionable whether the construction schedule may be fast forwarded to reduce the temporary closure time period.
According to Darren Becker, the associate director of communications for the McGill University Health Center (MUHC), corridor space has been opened up at the Montreal General Hospital for the time being in order to reduce the impact of the Lachine hospital’s O.R. closures.
During the holiday season, the intensive care unit was merged into the E.R. due to a nursing shortage. Patients requiring intensive care were transferred to the Montreal General or moved into the Lachine hospital’s emergency rooms with shared nursing care. Only weeks later, the emergency’s O. R’s and sterilization rooms have been shut down.
Last spring the Lachine hospital also shut down its gynecology department abruptly with little notice to patients, which caused a legal uproar seeing as numerous patients were suddenly and unexpectedly denied care. The patients were referred to another hospital, which at that point did not have the capacity to receive them.
Currently the O.R patients being transferred to the Montreal General are being transferred to a hospital where operation schedules are already backlogged. In early December last year, 106 cancer patients were on a wait list for surgery of which 36 percent had already been on the wait list for more than 29 days.
