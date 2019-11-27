“This is by no means the end of the KIZMET Centre project,” said Jeremy Hampson.
The board of directors president for the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH) was referencing the recent announcement that the project has been put on hold after the property has been placed on the province’s new amended flood maps.
The projected site of the new centre that would focus on helping disadvantaged families in the West Island was to be the same location where WIAIH”s Pat Roberts developmental Centre is, a property that was not affected by the 2017 or 2019 flooding.
And while the project has the go ahead for construction due to a grandfather clause, “waterproofing the foundation of the building along with recent hikes in the cost of steel and manpower have dramatically increased the overall costs of the project,” said WIAIH Executive Director Lyne Charlebois..
“As we wish this centre to serve the community for a very, very long time, we want to ensure that we deliver a quality project, not one that we have rushed to complete or done without thinking of environmental risk and its future consequences” Charlebois said.
“As this project has been at the heart of the West Island Community for a number of years, and since much effort has been put in by the community, going back to the drawing board is seen as a healthy and necessary step in the evolution of this project,” Hampson said.
Due to its many corporate sponsors and everyday folks pitching in, the centre had already accrued $1.3 of the $1.7 million required to build the new edifice that would be 7,000 square feet that will feature a family space, community kitchen as well as classrooms and an outdoor playground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.