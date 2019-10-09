Kirkland resident Jean Merrifield turns 103

Kirkland’s Chartwell Manoir recently celebrated a milestone birthday for resident Jean Merrifield, who turned 103 years old.
A resident at the seniors’ home for the last 11 years, Merrifield keeps very busy as a member of the Kirkland 55-Plus Club, the arts and crafts club, the Manoir Kirkland acting class as well as being a regular at the bingo games.
And while she takes part in many activities at the residence, she is also a longtime parishioner at Lachine’s Unitarian University Church.
To prove age is a state of mind, for her 102nd birthday celebration last year, Merrifileld went on an activity with her friends in a pond corn fishing event that yielded her a decent sized fish for her efforts.
The Suburban is proud to extend sincere birthday wishes to Jean Merrifield for her 103rd year and in wishing her an amazing year of adventures with family and friends and great health.
Merrifield emigrated to Canada from England in 1982 and was born in the UK in 1916. Her husband has passed away and she has one daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.