The city of Kirkland will be holding a Community Garage Sale this Saturday and Sunday and households can sell their gently used goods without the need for a permit.
Signs and posters are welcome but participants are asked to remove them by Sunday evening.
Participants are asked to either fill out a registration form online on the city’s website or they can call the city at 514-694-4100, extension 3158, and the list of all properties taking part will be posted online this Friday.
Homeowners and participants have the option of choosing both Saturday, September 7th or Sunday, September 8th or one of the weekend days.
The city is also encouraging Community Garage Sale participants to perhaps donate some of their unsold materials after the weekend sale to area charity organizations who can then in turn fundraise with the goods.
Area agencies like Le Support and Fonds de Dépannage du Nord Ouest will even come and pick up furniture and larger items or materials can be dropped off there or at various NOVA or Renaissance stores.
