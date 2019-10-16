Kirkland gives scholarships to three university students

Three Kirkland students were recently awarded scholarships that will go towards their education at a recent event at City Hall presided over by Mayor Michel Gibson, members of council and representatives of the academic grants.
The city’s 25th Anniversary Scholarship Foundation gave out two $2,500 grants. Established in 1986, the city has awarded that scholarship to almost 70 recipients for a total of $132,250.
Rebecca de Heuvel, who is pursuing her studies at Liberal Arts College of Concordia University and Carla Apostolova at McGill University’s Faculty of Science received the cash bursaries while the Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship, also valued at $2,500, was given to Alexandra Calderone.
The Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship is dedicated to Fanning, a longtime player in the city’s Oldtimers’ League who are co-sponsors of the fund along with the city’s softball and touch football leagues and has been around for 11 years, giving out almost $20,000 to area students since its inception.
Calderone is currently attending Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.
