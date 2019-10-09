Kirkland and SADB link bike paths

“After several work postponements by the Agglomeration, the Kirkland recreational/bike path finally connects to the Anse-à-l’Orme Nature Park and the Town of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue,” said Michel Gibson.
The Mayor of Kirkland was talking about the completion of the bike path that now links the two municipalities together for those traveling on two wheels.
The announcement was made recently with Gibson and SADB Mayor Paola Hawa meeting up together on their bikes on the new path.
The almost kilometre-long new trail now runs from Timberlea Trail in Kirkland to meet up with SADB’s Anse-à-l’Orme.
“West Island residents can now enjoy this link on their bike, their rollerblades or on foot and are asked to be courteous to other users on the path,” said Gibson.
The work was done through the island-wide Agglomeration council. For the city of Kirkland, users can now access bike paths from Dollard-Des-Ormeaux right through to Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
“We are pleased with the completion of this long-awaited link to the Anse à l’Orme Park,” said Montreal’s Marianne Giguère, whose responsibilities include active transport for the island.
“We wish to maintain this great collaboration between the cities of the Montreal Agglomeration to continue expanding a cycle path network that is safe and fun,” Giguère said.
