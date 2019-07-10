Kirkland and SADB go book sharing for the summer

With summer weather finally here, folks are likely able to kick back a bit and enjoy some family time. For many summer enthusiasts, that also means having a bit more free time to catch up on the pleasure of reading.
The cities of Kirkland and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue have made it even easier for bookworms to get their fix by setting up book borrowing boxes where readers can take a book to read or leave one for others to enjoy.
The city of Kirkland has been in the book sharing spirit for some time having set up two book sharing boxes in Ecclestone Park and Heritage Park and this year, due to popular demand, another one has been set up in Harris Park.
The boxes themselves are works of art as the city has partnered with the Public Works Department’s carpenters.
There is no registration or charge necessary to take part and there are bilingual works offered and authors that will appeal to children and adults.
In Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, two book sharing boxes have been set up, one in the northern sector’s Aumais Park as well as one in the southern district at Godin Park which is located right in front of the Public Works building on main street.
Readers are welcome to take part as the boxes are based on resident participation. Happy Reading this summer!
