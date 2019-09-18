Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people

Shihan Farokh Zelli of the Shogun Karate Association based in Pierrefonds-Roxboro (sixth from l top row) was recently lauded for his longtime commitment to karate recently where he was joined by martial arts luminaries in no particular order, Great Sifu Pierre-Francois Flores, Son of Great Master Nam du Wing Chun, Victor Theriault KickBoxing promotoer, Sifu Lorne Bernard, Sensei Yves Léger du Shotokan, Hanshi Jacques Chouinard du Kyokushin Shihan Daniel béliveau du Kyokushin as well as some of his students were all smiles for his recent milestone.