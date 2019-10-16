John Abbott College French professor Maria Popica, was recently lauded with the HH Stern Award for excellence in teaching by the CASLT (Canadian Association of Second Language Teachers) at an event held by the association in Ottawa at the end of September.
Popica was given the award for her work on a second language course entitled French as a Second Language Learning through Community Engagement in French-Speaking Communities: A Cross-Cultural Transformative Approach.
The course takes place in the classroom but also within Francophone settings where the students engage in learning the language by doing community service, immersing themselves in the environment.
“By doing community service, students improve their language and cultural skills, strengthen their thinking skills, develop empathy and the habit of engaging with their multilingual community,” noted JAC Communications Officer Debbie Cribb.
"Having the courses inside and outside of the classroom, helps to create meaningful links between language learning, community service and the holistic development of the student.”
“Maria has contributed greatly to John Abbott College and the broader cégep network in helping us better understand students’ motivation to learn French and the potential for increasing that motivation through the social interaction provided by community service-based course work,” said JAC Academic Dean Gordon Brown.
“The importance of social interaction was one of the key results from extensive research of French second-language students she had conducted in collaboration with a number of English colleges,” said Brown.
