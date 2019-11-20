Last week, John Abbott College’s Paramedic Care program received a new tool for its students, an ambulance donated by CETAM Services ambulanciers.
“John Abbott College is the only CEGEP in Quebec to offer the Paramedic Care program in English,” said Martin Poirier, program chair for the department.
“We have been offering this program for over 10 years and, year in and year out, about 100 students are enrolled in this program. One of the essential tools for student learning is without a doubt the ambulance that is used in all our classes,” Poirier said.
Gordon Brown, Academic Dean at John Abbott College added, “The ambulance is an essential tool for developing students’ skills and helping them reach their full potential,” said JAC Academic Dean Gordon Brown.
“It is essential for CETAM to get directly involved where our future paramedics are trained,” said CETAM Director General Martin Benoit. Learning with a real ambulance, modern and on the cutting edge, can only improve their experience and make them discover the best job in the world.”
The students will be able to use the ambulance for practical scenarios directly related to their studies.
