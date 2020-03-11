JAC awarded AI grant for health care

One of the projects awarded recently by the (PIA) Montréal Centre for Higher Learning in Artificial Intelligence is a John Abbott College initiative.
The chosen project, AI in healthcare: A Quebec framework for nursing education was created by nursing department co-chair and educator Ute Beffert and McGill University’s Dr Laura Wider and their grant of $100,000 will allow for a two-year study on the topic.
In all, the projects chosen will get almost a million and a half in funding from PIA with projects being given grants, “selected to adapt post-secondary curricula to better prepare students for the challenges posed by the development and incorporation of artificial intelligence into all sectors of society”, said PIA Director Benoit Pagé.
PIA works with 12 area cegeps and seven universities in order to, “provide a concerted response to the challenges posed by developments in artificial intelligence,” noted Pagé.
Beffert and Wider’s project, according to JAC spokesperson Debbie Cribb, “will examine the ethical and social challenges of integrating AI into nursing practice and help nurses provide better patient care through the use of complex, ever evolving developments in artificial intelligence.
“Based on a combination of document analyses and consultations with nurses and AI specialists, the team will develop and validate an AI competency framework for college and university level nursing curricula,” said Cribb. “While initially focused on nursing, these competencies could later be extended to other healthcare sectors such as inhalation therapy and paramedic care.”
