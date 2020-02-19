Irish Breakfast to support NOVA West Island

Because everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is invited to the Irishman of the Year Charity Breakfast being held at Cunningham’s Pub in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
The Pub has ben holding this morning event for years and this year, five dollars from every $20 ticket will be donated to NOVA West Island.
Attendees are not only giving to a great cause but can also qualify for a raffle prize and take in the breakfast buffet that includes an Irish coffee.
The fun starts on Tuesday, March 17th at 6 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.
The event will also be hosted live on air by Jewel 106.7 fm and their morning personalities.
For tickets, call Cunningham’s Pub at 514.457.0080 or call West Island NOVA at 514.695.8335.
Former Habs rake it in for NOVA
More than $22,000 was raised at the end of January game between the NOVA All-Stars and former Canadiens alumni players including Patrice Brisebois, Guy Carbonneau and Sergio Momesso held at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena.
Tickets to the packed event were only ten dollars but money was also raised through a raffle and silent auction.
