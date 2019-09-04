If you have never taught, think twice before complaining

Have you ever had a job or been part of an organization where you are in charge of more than 30 people mandated to be there who are not being paid to be there and have been told that the intrinsic value of the exercise will be paid off in 10 to 15 years?
Imagine the kind of behaviours you would have to deal with to ensure that the 30-plus group are getting value from the service you are providing while being able to keep everyone in line?
Hosting a party for kids does not count as they are enticed with games, cakes and ice cream, so you have a captive audience. Ever had to deal with your tween or teenage child with a few friends over a weekend? It can be tiring to come up with a number of activities that can keep them behaved and interested.
Anyone answering a hard no to my preamble have likely never stood in front of a classroom to teach. Imagine dealing with a number of different personalities, behaviours, learning styles and general comportment, all the while trying to provide quality education with fewer and fewer resources.
As the new school year approaches, think of that colleague at the office addicted to social media or just being on an electronic device for hours looking for validation and a sense of belonging. Doesn’t that person kind of drive you mad as they always seem to be a beat behind as their nose is always on screen?
Adults have trouble curbing themselves, so with the age of instant technology in our hands, it has become a challenge for students who have trouble disconnecting and paying attention. The issue is so troublesome that some schools have had to ban them outright.
So if those of us who have never been asked to maintain, control, teach and then correct, create content that is interesting and needed more than 30 students at a time, four times a day, it is not fair to go after teachers who work diligently to ensure that your son or daughter gets the best education possible while dividing his/her time between all of the students in the class who have their own needs.
This year, take the time to appreciate those who are standing in front of the room to try and make your child the best they can be. Before getting on the phone to complain about a course, test or behaviour that is not going according to plan, imagine yourself in that position.
Teaching can be easy but teaching well is extremely hard. Take a minute to tell your child’s teachers you are there to support and help them this year; it can make a world of difference.
