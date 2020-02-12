Dominik Allan Bassenden-Brazeau (age 15), from St-Lazare and Arend Sharif Mijnsbergen (age 16), from Les Cedres went missing from Springfield — a Batshaw youth center for teenage boys aged 14-18 located in Prevost, Q.C. on Tuesday Feb. 4, at approximately 1 p.m.
The two teenagers were found in late afternoon on Feb. 9 at a home in Lachute with other minors. Their parents told The Suburban that they are glad to know that their children are safe and expressed their gratitude towards the community for their support.”I found my son. He is safe!” posted Dominik’s mother Tracey.
Hundreds of West Islanders shared the boys’ photos via social media outlets when word got out that one of the teens may have been spotted in D.D.O. and Pointe Claire. Moreover, they expressed their concern and offered words of encouragement to the families who were searching for their children and fearing for their safety.
“What we want above all is for him to come home safe. His family loves and supports him. We are worried about him.” Dominik’s mother, Tracey-Lynn Bassenden told The Suburban just days before the boys were found.
