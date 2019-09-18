Cunningham’s Pub said goodbye to Hudson due to a decrease in customers after the rise of other local restaurants and bars.
“Taking down the Cunningham’s sign was the hardest thing, but an old boss of mine once taught me that business has to come before passion,” Pub Owner Jim Beauchamp told the media.
The Irish pub, which was on Cameron road near Main Street, first opened in December 2009.
During the summer months, the pub ran well. During the autumn season, however, the customer rate was always at a low point. “I wouldn’t call it a sleeper community but once September comes,” Beauchamp told reporters, “after the Labour Day weekend, everyone is in back-to-school or back at work mode.”
The only way that the Hudson Irish pub could make a profit was to make a lot of money during the summer months to compensate for the loss in the fall and winter seasons. “But in Hudson in January, it’s a drastic, drastic drop,’’ he said. ‘‘You have to have a really good summer. And that’s what was happening; we’d make good money in the summer, then we’d piss it away in the winter.”
Beauchamp said that at the pub’s second location, in Ste-Anne de Bellevue, the customer base is much more robust since it is an active neighborhood all throughout the year. “It’s a year-round, locked-in business,” he told the media. “We don’t have low times. The summer is low time because we’re not on the boardwalk, but we only go down four or five per cent from our high time.”
As a Pincourt resident, Beauchamp is known in the off-island community as the person who first started the annual Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade. He said it was initiated to keep the Irish spirit alive and compensate for the loss during the slow months. “Of course, I’m of Celtic heritage but it also brought a heckuva lot of money to Hudson during the slow times. We have all these Irish events leading up the parade, and with the parade itself, we’d get a kick-start and an infusion of cash and pay off the three dead months we just had.’’
He added that there are presently more bars and restaurants in the area compared to 10 years ago when the pub first opened. Unfortunately, the drop in their customer base was among the financial reasons why the pub had to close.
Beauchamp said that about eight full-time workers at Cunningham’s Pub lost their jobs after the Hudson closure. However, he said that most of them have already found new jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.