Hudson Farmers' Market open very Thursday

Throughout the summer, Hudson and area residents have a chance to get fresh produce and fruit at the Hudson Farmers’ Market every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
The market is located on Main Road, corner of Selkirk Road and just in front of the SAQ retail outlet.
The products come from a range of local producers in the area and include freshly grown fruits and vegetables, artisanal gifts as well as home made goodies from local farms that are ready for your dinner table.
Prices are affordable and have a variety of choices that include ecologically grown food as well as products without MSG.
Farmer’s Markets are very popular in the summer as the long running Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue one held all year every Saturday can attest to.
During the summer, the market is held in the open air and during the winter can be found at St. Georges Church.
