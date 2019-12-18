How to help the homeless this holiday season

My sister Sheila Woodhouse is the Executive Director for Anne’s House and Nazareth House that provides a residence for men and women with mental health issues or problems with former addition and homelessness.
Her agency works with other shelters and halfway houses throughout the city and with the deep freeze of winter upon us, thoughts must turn to helping the homeless. And while intentions can be amazing, without the right knowledge some efforts can be in vain.
For example, last winter some kind souls ventured into the city to help feed some of the area’s homeless and their pets. Dog food was given out in properly sealed plastic bags to many homeless and their animals. And for all of the effort of creating the bags and distributing was for nought as, according to my sister and her team, those who receive said gifts will not use them.
Even with all the good intentions of giving, those who live on the street are not simply going to accept a random offer from someone they do not know or trust. Those who distribute knapsacks filled with goods will usually find the bags thrown away with maybe one item chosen.
“The best way to help is to donate to an organization that specializes in helping the homeless,” Sheila said. “It is best to let the professionals handle the items and distributing as they have built up a relationship with those living on the street.”
So, if helping the homeless and their pets is top of the list for this year, contact Dans La Rue as they can advise the kind of dog food needed and know how to get it to the right people who will in turn use the products given to them.
My sister cited the Angels of Hudson as a great local organization that have been donating to Anne’s House and Nazareth House for years. Volunteers fill out a wish list given by the staff who know what the immediate needs are.
With the cold winter here, long johns, warm gloves, socks, boots and coats are welcome as well as tents and sleeping bags “because many of the city’s homeless sleep outside every night, no matter the weather,” Sheila said.
An irksome habit that occurs is that some donators giving away canned food that has expired, or are the cast offs from the back of the pantry or the dented cans, or offering used clothing that is dirty and unkempt.
“What kind of message are we sending to someone if we offer them a dirty coat?” she asked.
Sure fire items that agencies could use at all times of the year include “chocolate, coffee, bus tickets, movie passes or even gift certificates from the dollar store. Our clients are always thankful for any kind of gifts they receive because for too many, it is sometimes the first gift anyone has ever given them in their adult life.”
