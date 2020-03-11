Kierstyn McAleer-Mitchell, a young woman in her 32nd week of pregnancy, was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck while she was driving on the Highway 20 bridge between Sainte-Anne de Bellevue and Île Perrot last week in mid-day. She was returning home from her doctor’s appointment at the Jewish General Hospital at the time of the incident. “Basically, I was sent right back to where I was coming from by ambulance the same day.” she told The Suburban.
Mitchell’s car completed two full spins before crashing into the bridge barrier. “My seatbelt saved my life and my baby’s life.” she said. “The truck stopped ahead of me, and I thought he would pull over, but the driver just left.”
According to Mitchell, Sûreté du Quebec police officers analyzed the Transport Quebec footage which revealed that the truck driver swung into her vehicle, causing her vehicle to spin and crash. Mitchell also told The Suburban that police were unable to identify the truck driver while verifying the footage. The truck was white and un-marked and no license plate was visible. “When the truck stopped at first, I tried to check the license plate number, but there wasn’t one.”
Mitchell, whose pregnancy is considered high risk, miraculously managed to walk away from the crash without physical injuries and her baby was unharmed. “I did walk out of the hospital with some bruises though, from the IV’s,” she said jokingly.
(0) comments
