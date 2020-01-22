Established in 1978, Hudson’s Manoir Cavagnal is the only Royal Canadian Legion-owned seniors residence in the province that provides housing for veterans and seniors with lower incomes and little or no retirement savings.
The residence is co-owned by five area Legions including Hudson, Dorval, Pointe Claire, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
But increases in taxation over the years is making it difficult for the residence to be sustainable with augmentations in sewage and water needs.
Residence general manager Nicole Durand is concerned that the residence could have a $70,000 tax bill.
“For every 10 dollars or 30 dollars I increase, it’s that much more difficult, so what happens is I attract less people because even this place will eventually become unaffordable,” Durand recently told CTV in an interview.
Not only would the tax bill be almost impossible for the residents, having them move to find comparable housing for their current price in another apartment, condo or residence would simply be impossible for them.
