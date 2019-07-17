Perhaps it was the outrage expressed by homeowners at the various public consultations pertaining to the recent proposed special planning zone (SPZ) decree concerning new flood zones by the provincial government but the CAQ released a statement noting that the flood maps “are being reviewed to improve their precision.”
The recurring theme at the recent West Island forum attended by a capacity crowd public consultation was that many residents from all over the West Island expressed disbelief that their properties were currently in flood zones as per the new flood mapping but had never been hit by either the 2017 or May flooding or any other for that matter.
The statement noted that in the new “adjusted version” of the maps, only areas affected by the 2017 and 2019 floods will be considered for the SPZ noting that “30 municipalities will no longer be part of the SPZ.”
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis spoke to the bureaucrats at the meeting stating that since the 2019 flooding, “no initiative by the government that will help the citizens and municipalities build the proper infrastructure to prevent it from happening again.
“You used the 2019 flooding as the basis of your maps where this flood, we had 50 to 60 homes flooded compared to 850 homes in 2017,” Beis told the bureaucrats to great applause form the assembled.
Beis spoke about his borough’s hard work to protect homes from flooding and instead of creating arbitrary maps, “ we can work to protect our own homes but there needs to be political will.”
Perhaps Beis’ salient words were actually taken into account.
Dorval was one of the first cities to denounce the new SPZ and was quickly followed by Vaudreuil-Dorion, Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, Beaconsfield and others.
The city of Beaconsfield prepared a resolution to send to the provincial government demanding that the SPZ be revised as no home or property was flooded in 2017 or 2019, making the new SPZ unrealistic as well as creating too much worry for homeowners stuck in the new SPZ from renovating or selling their home as well as insurance hikes and property value losses.
The government is still requesting that any property or homeowners who find themselves wrongly associated in the new flood zone are encouraged to voice their concerns via email at zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca and comments can be left until August 19th.
