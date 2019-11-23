“He has touched many people by his generosity, professionalism, integrity, dedication through his many activities and during a rich and successful career. We can never forget,” said Mayor Jim Beis.
The mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s words were in commemoration of the recent passing of George Springate, police officer, politician, athlete, educator and Citizenship Judge who died last Wednesday at the age of 81.
In Pointe Claire, Mayor John Belvedere said that “George Springate demonstrated multiple talents over the course of his life. He was passionate, warm, respectful and inspiring.
“In Pointe-Claire, he hosted the annual Canadian citizenship ceremony with tact and sensitivity for over two decades. Over the years, this event was marked by his warm personality and humility. He will be greatly missed by all,” said Belvedere.
A McGill graduate, Springate played football for the varsity Redmen before playing for the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. He worked as a police officer and served as an MNA for the riding of Sainte Anne in the early 1970s. He was a sports personality on CBC’s Midday before teaching at John Abbott College ’s Police Technology Course. Springate was awarded the Order of Canada in 1989.
Both Pointe Claire and Pierrefonds-Roxboro announced they would be lowering their flags to half-mast to honour Springate.
There will be no public funeral and family and friends will take part in a private burial celebration in Ottawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.