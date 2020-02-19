An Ultramar gas station located at 10422 Gouin Blvd. West in Pierrefonds offered free repairs to customers after a crack in an underground reservoir led to water contamination in the gas, causing mechanical damage to customers’ vehicles. Many customer were already affected by mechanical problems before the station owners became suspicious that there was an issue with the regular gas pumps.
The pumps were immediately closed when the owners noticed a pattern of customers complaining of the same issues as a result of filling up regular gas into their cars at the station. Upon inspection, Ultramar concluded that water had seeped into the reservoirs due to a crack in one of the station’s underground reservoirs. “We sincerely apologize to our affected customers for this regrettable incident,” Ultramar stated. Ultramar is taking full responsibility for the incident and are paying in full for the repairs necessitated by customers whose vehicles were mechanically damaged by the contaminated gas. “We invite customers affected by the situation to contact the gas station directly so that we can compensate them for the damage caused by the incident.”
In the interim, the station is supplying customers with Supreme gas at the same price as Regular gas. “We have the situation under control and we are here to support our customers through this difficult time.” station owners told The Suburban. “We are doing everything we can to rectify the situation and resume regular service as soon as possible.” they said.
