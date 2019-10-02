Former Alouette running back Mike Soles was one of nine honourees to receive the John Abbott College Hall of Distinction Award.
“The nine people selected for this honour personify the dedication and hard work that has shaped John Abbott College in so many different ways,” said Abbott spokesperson Debbie Cribb.
Soles was awarded for his great effort with the JAC Islanders at the college during his time as a student. In the 1980s, he won a distinguished athlete award at John Abbott College before becoming a three-time All-Star at McGill, where he led his team to the 1987 Vanier Cup national championship.
Joining him in the Hall are Doug Anakin (Physical Education teacher, founder of the Outdoor Education program); Bob De Jean (Mathematics teacher); the late Kirk MacGeachy (Geosciences teacher); the late Anita Neale (Founding member of the Academic Advising department); Vivianne Silver (French teacher and Coordinator of Women’s Studies and Gender Relations).
The alumni honourees are Joel Austen (Social Science, ‘91); Wanda Bedard (Science, ‘79); Shirley Cueillierrier (Police Technology, ‘81).
In 1989, Soles graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from McGill University, and was the first Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union player selected in the 1989 draft by the Edmonton Eskimos.
With the Eskimos, Soles played seven seasons and won the Grey Cup in 1993 before returning to Montreal to play four seasons with his hometown Alouettes. Soles also dedicated his time to coach Lakeshore minor football teams.
In 2005, Soles was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Since then, he has been involved in programs that promote funding for ALS research. The Michael Soles Football Award at McGill was later created to help football players with special Leeds.
“Throughout his career, Mike played with passion and dedication, respect for his teammates, opponents, officials and above all the game,” the college told the media in a statement. “Humility was the hallmark of his demeanour when presented with recognition and he was always supportive when he could be of assistance.”
