2019 Flood Review meeting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

The Public Security Commission is hosting a public event for anyone affected by the 2019 spring flooding with the recent release of its report, in French, detailing the flooding and subsequent actions taken.
The meeting is taking place on 12,225 Great in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough this coming Tuesday, March 10th beginning at 7 p.m.
The commission also noted that there will be “a flood information session in the West Island, the details of which will be announced at a later date” but anyone affected is encouraged to attend.
Besides the presentation of the report to the attendees, the commission also wants to hear comments, concerns and queries pertaining to flood preparation and handling procedures and ways to improve for future events.
Topics include improving safety responses and emergency preparedness as well as a question and answer portion of the evening.
Interested participants are encouraged to register beforehand by calling 514.872.3000 or online via commissions@ville.montreal.qc.ca.
It is also possible to register the night of the event starting at 6:30 p.m.
