As the flood cleanup progresses, workers spent much of Thursday removing the temporary dikes along Gouin boulevard near the St. Jean intersection, which was highly affected by this year’s flood. While some 800 homes were flooded back in 2017, preventative measures were taken and temporary dikes were built in anticipation of this year’s flood, significantly reducing the number of homes affected. Only about 60 homes were flooded in the borough this year. These temporary dikes were essential for homes and businesses, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor Jim Beis is currently working to get permission from the government to build permanent dikes. Garage Auto Fix on St. Jean near Pierrefonds boulevard who had water right up to the door in 2017 did not even have water in their parking lot in 2019.
New flood maps by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) have outlined the regions that it finds now fall into Quebec’s floodplains. “CMM will work with the government to support the management of flood zones and ensure the safety of people and their properties,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. According to the map, hundreds of residents from Saint-Marthe-sue-le-lac, as well as some parts of Île-Bizard, Saint-Eustache and Pierrefonds-Roxboro are at risk of recurring floods.
