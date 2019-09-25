Although he is currently in remission, firefighter Jean-François Couture was diagnosed in 2017 with multiple myeloma, a form of invasive cancer that attacks plasma cells.
“How do you tell your kids that you have an incurable cancer?” Couture said. “I was shocked by the diagnosis, especially when I discovered that myeloma is known to affect many firefighters and is recognized as a work-related disease by the CNESST (Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail du Québec).”
A father of two with almost 25 years of service fighting fires, two years ago he found himself always exhausted despite having proper sleep habits. After visiting the doctor, he learned that his kidneys were only functioning at ten percent capacity, caused by the cancer.
At the end of 2018, he received a stem cell transplant that has placed him in remission and expects to be back at work soon.
But one of his current missions is to raise awareness for multiple myeloma, which is why he will be front and centre at the upcoming 11th annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March happening on Sunday, October 6th at John Abbott College.
“Myeloma patients have seen their treatment options increase exponentially over the past decade,” said Dr. Richard LeBlanc of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital. “We’re now seeing incredibly promising treatment options that are helping us to stay ahead of the disease, such as CAR T-Cell therapy, Bi-specific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), immunotherapies, and many more advances that are in development. For the first time, we can actually say that we’re getting closer to finding a cure. Investing in research is critical, which is why raising funds is more important than ever.”
The goal of the march is to raise $75,000 for the cause.
“Through the march, those whose lives have been touched by myeloma get to meet and connect with one another while raising funds for advancing critical clinical research. Each step taken is one that brings us closer to finding a cure,” said Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada.
To learn more or to register for the walk, go online via myelomamarch.ca.
