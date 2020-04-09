Fire in DDO kills senior resident

On Tuesday night, firefighters were called to Dollard-Des-Ormeaux in response to a house fire that claimed the life of a 68 year old female resident.
The two storey structure that burnt, located on Hyman adjacent to Sunnybrooke, was believed to be caused accidentally.
SPVM officers are investigating the scene. Firefighters arrived at 11:30 p.m.
