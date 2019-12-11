Fire guts West Island Assistance Fund

Fire broke out in the West Island Assistance Fund offices Monday morning located in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, gutting the building. There were no injuries reported.
Almost 100 firefighters were called to fight the blaze and as a precaution surrounding buildings and streets had their Hydro lines cut as a safety measure before being restored hours later.
“There is no good time to experience a similar drama, but two weeks before Christmas is not easy for this group of workers and volunteers who were organizing goods drives for the holidays,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis in a released statement.
The WIAF helps disadvantaged families in the area and always holds a Christmas drive. The non-profit organization has been helping those in the community since 1966.
While the organization’s food was stored in another building, some items like clothes and furniture the WIAF had was destroyed in the blaze.
“It is clear that we will work with our community and West Island partners to get the organization back on its feet as soon as possible,” said Beis.
Besides the charity’s offices, the building was a thrift shop where used goods were sold. It was an important source of revenue for the organization. According to Michael Labelle, president of the Fund, the fire was not likely to affect food bank services or Christmas basket deliveries, which operate out of a different building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.