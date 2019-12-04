The annual FEZtival of trees was held at the Karnak temple on Sources Boul. in D.D.O. last week, hosted by the Karnak Shriners. The spectacle of trees, each uniquely decorated, brings together families, friends, community members and Santa to enjoy the magic of the Christmas season each year in the heart of the West Island.
Local organizations and businesses donate fully decorated artificial trees which are displayed at the temple during the event. The trees are raffled off and disbursed to the raffle winners once the event is over. The winners even receive all of the gifts laid out under the trees that they win.
A free photo op with Santa is offered for children. Refreshments are available at the event. Christmas themed activities, chou-chou trains and festive music make for a truly magical ambiance.
The joy of the holidays is spread both at the event and as a result of the proceeds collected at the event, benefiting the Karnak Shriners year-round initiatives to serve the community.
