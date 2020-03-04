Face lift for CF Fairview Pointe-Claire

West Island’s central shopping hub, CF Fairview in Pointe-Claire is morphing into something even more special. “Going to the mall” is a typical outing in Montreal’s West Island for residents of all ages.
The vacant land adjacent to the mall will consolidate the STM bus terminal and the upcoming REM station side by side making it the soon to be central transit hub in the West Island’s central sector.
The $100 million renovations will include the construction of a new state of the art dining hall, modernizing and revitalizing common areas and shops, new restaurant additions and the addition of a new Simons store.
CF Fairview aims to complete the renovation project to coincide with the timing of the REM’s projected construction completion scheduled for 2021.
The mall has already installed charging stations for cell phones and tablets and added a ‘text message shopping’ service.
According to Laurent Bruneau, General manager of Fairview Pointe-Claire, the renovations began slowly in November so not to disturb the holiday movements in the mall and the project is now full force to reach completion by the scheduled date. “We are proud to be the best in class operators and the hottest retailers want to be at our mall.” Bruneau told The Suburban. “We renovate all of our malls regularly due to our high standards and now it is Fairview Pointe-Claire’s turn.”
