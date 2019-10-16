In the last 30 years, the riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard has mostly been a Liberal stronghold although it was represented for eight years by beloved Conservative Gerry Weiner until 1993 and the NDP’s Lysane Blanchette-Lamothe won it in 2011 for one term.
Conservative candidate Mariam Ishak moved to Canada in 1998, having grown up in Egypt. She has worked for and received accolades at CIBC and is a board member of the West Island Women’s Shelter. She has received strong support from local cultural community leaders as well as Gerry Weiner and former Senate Speaker Sen.Leo Housakos. She has been the target of almost daily vandalization of her signs with anti-Semitic tropes and Swastikas.
Liberal candidate Sameer Zuberi has lived in the riding for the last 11 years, has a law degree, served in the Black Watch reserve and wants to focus on promoting “diversity and inclusion, human rights and mutual respect between communities.” His candidacy has sparked some controversy over his role as a non-voting executive member of the Concordia Students Union at a time when the CSU removed the credentials of the Hillel Jewish Students Society and whose members allegedly supported the anti-Netanyahu riot.
Born in Lebanon, NDP candidate Bruno Ibrahim El-Khoury and has worked as an entrepreneur and leadership coach. He wants to help families struggling to make ends meet with more support as well as creating new jobs for the green economy.
Green Party candidate Lisa Mintz wants to put green policies at the forefront and has been very active working with and founding three environmental groups as well as working on creating more green space at the Falaise St-Jacques lot.
Bloc Quebecois candidate Edline Henri has animated and given various conferences on a number of topics including counselling for women. Involved in the community, she has been on the board for directors of Collège Maisonneuve for the last three years.
Lee Weishar , candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, works as a financial leadership coach and wants to “ change things. I want to change people’s lives. I want to change society. It’s going to take more than just a better financial education however. It’s going to take an education on all the fundamental areas of life.”
