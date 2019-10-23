With the Liberal government getting another, albeit minority mandate from Canadians, the West Island riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard stayed red, electing Sameer Zuberi who replaced former MP Frank Baylis who did not seek re election, stepping away from politics after serving only a single term.
Zuberi took 31,461 votes, and 56.42% of all votes cast.
In the last 30 years, the riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard has mostly been a Liberal stronghold although it was a Conservative stronghold under the beloved Gerry Weiner who served two terms until 1993 and Lysane Blanchette-Lamothe won it for the NDP in 2011.
Conservative candidate Mariam Ishak came in second, earning 9,951 votes, 17.85% of all votes cast. NDP candidate Bruno Ibrahim El-Khoury earned 5,611 votes and Green Party candidate Lisa Mintz received 2,849 votes.
Bloc Québécois candidate Edline Henri got 4,535 votes and Lee Weishar, candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, got 712 votes.
