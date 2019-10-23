While it took only a few hours after polls closed for the country to find out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reelected with a minority government, it was really no contest for incumbent Francis Scarpaleggia who handily won with 33,845 votes, 58.03 percent of the total vote.
Scarpaleggia has been the MP for the riding since he ran as a candidate in 2006. He won again in 2008 and took 64% of all potential votes where his closest challenge was the current CAQ Finance Minster Eric Girard who ran under the Conservative banner in 2015.
Conservative hopeful Ann Francis earned 8,948 votes and 15.34% of total votes.Francis works as a consultant for a wealth management firm and is active in various NGOs and works as a youth leader within the riding.
Dana Chevalier, who ran under the NDP banner, will not force a by-election in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue as she currently sits as a councillor and is a lawyer by trade as well as being a family mediator and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association’s Participatory Justice Committee. Her mandate to improve access to affordable housing as well as the creation of larger green spaces earned her 7,104votes — 12.18 %.
Green Party of Canada’s candidate Milan Kona-Mancini took 4,073 votes, Bloc Québécois candidate Julie Benoit received 3,151 votes and Gary Charles of the People’s Party of Canada had 796 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.