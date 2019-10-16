The Dorval-Lachine-Lasalle riding is currently held by Anju Dhillon of the Liberal Party, who won the 2015 election with 55% of all total votes. Dhillon, prior to serving as MP, worked as a lawyer and even worked for free for certain disenfranchised clients and has volunteered at the Old Brewery Mission. She is a longtime Liberal supporter, having joined the party as a volunteer at the age of 13.
Conservative candidate Céline LaQuerre is a Université de Montréal graduate and works in the private sector in Human Resources. She has lived in the riding for the last 11 years with her husband Gregory.
Having resided in Dorval for the last 20 years, NDP candidate Lori Morrison wants to focus her mandate on fighting for the most vulnerable in society by making “ life more affordable for families, with better access to healthcare and pharmacare, and housing that’s affordable.”
Réjean Malette, running in the riding as a candidate for the Green Party, is also a longtime Dorval resident and works as a chartered accountant whose focus is the environment and “preserving biodiversity and improving the quality of life for all Canadians.”He is pursuing a Master’s in environmental studies. He has previously run as a provincial candidate for the Green Party.
Bloc Quebecois candidate Jean-Frédéric Vaudry is a student at Cégep André-Laurendeau and ran as a candidate in the last federal election for the Bloc at the age of 24, joining the party as a volunteer when he was a tween.
People’s Party of Canada candidate Arash Torbati is an Inventory Planner for Wajax in Lachine.
