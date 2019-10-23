The Liberal government, having won another term on a minority mandate, can count on traditional stronghold Dorval-Lachine-Lasalle riding with incumbent Anju Dhillon winning a second term.
Dhillon earned 27,477 votes and 53.06% of all votes cast. In the 2015 election, she won 55% of all total votes. She is a longtime Liberal supporter, having joined the party as a volunteer at the age of 13.
Twenty-eight year-old Bloc Québécois candidate and Cégep André-Laurendeau student Jean-Frédéric Vaudry got 8,790 votes, 16.97 percent of the total.
NDP candidate Lori Morrison earned 6,061 votes running on a platform of making “life more affordable for families, with better access to healthcare and pharmacare, and housing that’s affordable.”
Conservative candidate Céline LaQuerre came in fourth with 5,476 votes, 10.57 % of all votes cast. She has lived in the riding for the last 11 years with her husband Gregory.
Green Party candidate Réjean Malette, who has run provincially for the Green Party in the past, scored 2,842 votes.
People’s Party of Canada candidate Fang Hu got 457 votes.
338 Canada predicted a Liberal victory at 51% and considered it, like all West Island ridings, to be a safe seat for the incumbent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.