Dorval unhappy with amended SPZ map

The city of Dorval, like several of its neighbouring municipalities, has a problem with the corrected SPZ (Special Planning Zone) flood map recently decried by the provincial government.
As previously reported, Dorval was one of the first cities to denounce the new SPZ and was quickly followed by Vaudreuil-Dorion, Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, Beaconsfield and others.
It sent a request to the provincial government to amend the city’s new plain as many properties that were never flooded in 2017 or 2019 or are on the 20 year flood zone were on the new map.
Any home in the area that has been flooded with fifty percent damage or more would be forbidden from rebuilding as well as undertake any major renovations.
While some of the city’s territory was changed, the city considers that even the amendments are not a proper reflection of reality.
However, “due to this decree, we remind citizens that it is practically impossible for the City of Dorval to issue construction permits for buildings that are still located in the area covered in the new SPZ,” stated a release from the city.
In response, the city has sent requests to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to withdraw any portions of Dorval’s territory to be taken off the flood plain maps.
To see a copy of the government’s new map, go online via www.mamh.gouv.qc.ca/ministere/inondations-printanieres-2019-zone-dintervention-speciale.
