A new alternative long-term residence for adults with intellectual disabilities is set to be built in Dorval. Minister for Transport, Chantal Rouleau and Bourget Deputy Richard Campeau made the announcement last week on behalf of Marguerite Blais, Minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers at a conference held at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe Claire.
“The government is reinvesting in the framework of health service centers,” Rouleau told the press at the conference. “We are creating a system that demonstrates humanity.”
“This is a necessity for the population to which we are responding,” Campeau explained.
The centre will adopt bilingual services and will house 72 residents. The six-storey complex will have 12 air-conditioned units on each floor with individual rooms and adaptive bathrooms for each resident. The living quarters will include indoor and outdoor leisure facilities that will allow residents the opportunity to sustain active and social lifestyles benefiting them as well as their families.
According to Lynne McVey, president and chief executive officer of CIUSSS, a public consultation is held two to three times annually by the CIUSSS to hear out and assess the concerns of the population and is attended by 50-60 families caring for adults with special needs. “A concern commonly expressed by aging families is the fate of their loved ones in respects to the future care options for their family member with special needs,” McVey told The Suburban. “This project is an answer to that concern.”
McVey told The Suburban about a particular family that she was feeling concerned about prior to the launch of this project. “There is a couple in their 90s caring for their 63- year-old son who currently resides with them and it is important for them to see him living in a family setting,” she said. “They are one of many families faced with the responsibility of caring for their adult children as they age.”
There are currently 144 families in similar situations who put themselves on a waiting list for alternative housing on CIUSSS territory. Until the government announced the launch of this project, it was only a wish list pending government approval. “This announcement is the result of a longstanding engagement that will establish a durable change in consideration of the actual needs of the community,” Marguerite Blais, Minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, said in a statement.
