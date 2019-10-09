Dorval teaches you how to declutter

Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo caused international news upon the release of her book and popular pay TV series on how to declutter your life.
Her book, The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing was so popular that second hand and consignment stores saw a surge in goods from people following Kondo’s practices.
Now the City of Dorval is offering practical solutions on how to declutter your home room by room through the knowledge of expert Julie-Arsène Talbot, always knows as Maman Minimaliste.
The practical session on how to declutter your home takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th at the Dorval Library.
The event is free for members and non-members are asked to make a three dollar donation to the library for the 90-minute presentation that will be conducted in French but with a bilingual question and answer portion.
