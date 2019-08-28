As of last Friday and running until the end of September, for Dorval residents who want to spruce up their properties, reasonably priced trees will be available for sale as part of the city’s seventh edition of “A Tree For My Neighbourhood” program.
The city has partnered once again with REQ (Regroupement des éco-quartiers) and Soverdi (Société de verdissement du Montréal métropolitain (Soverdi) giving property owners a wider array of tree species this year, including a number of fruit tree choices.
There are more than 15 different species to select from and a regular tree will cost $25 while a fruit tree is ten dollars more. The trees sold range between five and six and a half feet tall.
Orders need to be placed prior to the end of September deadline for delivery next spring and will be also planted on your property for no additional cost at the spot of your choice.
For registration, go online via atreeformyneighbourhood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.