Dorval REM station breaks ground

The REM project took another step forward with the announcement last Friday of a ground breaking ceremony at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Dorval.
The work is slated to begin in earnest next week and Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau was present and is still hoping for a link that is less than a kilometre in length that would connect the new REM station with the existing EXO commuter Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter line.
As reported by The Suburban this past May, Rouleau made a pitch for the extension at a press conference, noting the importance for commuters to have easy access to both the Eco and REM stations as that simple connection could save commuters hours off their rush hour rides to and from work.
The city had hired a firm to conduct feasibility studio for the proposed tunnel connection and the findings of the report noted that the connected stations “would see an additional 3,600 people pass through this station every day, and users would be able to shorten their travel time by 12 to 58 minutes.”
At the time, Rouleau explained that the request for the extension was made in a 2016 report of the city “but that point was either omitted or forgotten. The need is there and it will be done in the next five to fifteen years but at an increased cost where we have a great opportunity to have the extension built now.”
When asked what would the city will do next to get the federal and provincial ministries of transport on board, Rouleau told The Suburban that “we will stay in contact with both the federal and provincial governments but it is important that this gets approval quickly because they want to start the tunnel work for the station this summer.
It is estimated that 150,000 motorists use the Dorval Circle every day along with 55,000 travellers at the nearby airport and the almost 30,000 employees.
It was confirmed last week at the groundbreaking that the federal government will be studying the possibility of extending the tunnel to accommodate both train commuter stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.