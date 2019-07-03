With concerns over the new flood map designated by the Quebec government’s recent special planning zone (SPZ), the city of Dorval is asking any affected or concerned residents to take part in the upcoming public consultations on the new decree.
For further datically impossible to issue construction permits near the shorelines of Lake Saint-Louis because of this inaccuracy.
“In fact, this decree notably imposes a moratorium on construction and reconstruction of buildings located in the area covered in the SPZ until the elaboration of a new framework by the government,” Gauthier explained.
And while the city is for establishing measures to prevent further loss as a result of spring flooding, like this past May and in 2017, it contends that the new flood map “is completely incorrect in regards to the City of Dorval”.
Two glaring points the city noted were that the new map uses data from the 2017 and 2019 and “the City of Dorval was only slightly affected by flooding in 2017 and not at all in 2019,” Gauthier noted. The other concern is “the subdivision of flood zones is technically impossible. It shows straight-lined divisions or almost completely straight boundaries, which is totally illogical.”
The City of Dorval invites its citizens to make their voices heard during the public consultation meeting that will take place on July 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Pointe-Claire Montreal Airport, room Champagne (6700 Trans-Canada Highway). This public consultation meeting will allow people to express themselves on the decree concerning the special planning zone (SPZ) applicable to our territory, which was put in place by the Quebec government on June 17.
The public consultation regarding the government’s new flood map and SPZ is taking place Thursday, July 4th at 7 p.m. in the Champagne room at the Pointe Claire Holiday inn.
Concerned residents that cannot attend are also being encouraged to email their concerns via zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca.
