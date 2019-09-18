Dorval Museum holds Sweets and Greet

If you are a history buff, love to talk and meet people and have a few hours to spare to volunteer, then maybe becoming a museum volunteer for the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage is for you.
The city’s Historical Society is holding a Sweet and Greets happening where tea and homemade goodies will be served to interested volunteers.
According to Sara Giguère who works for the museum, becoming a volunteer can help “develop your knowledge of the history of Dorval and its community and occupy your free time in a friendly and enchanting atmosphere.”
The volunteer meet and greet is taking place this Sunday, September 22nd from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the museum. For more information, go online via www.city.dorval.qc.ca or by calling 514.633.4071.
