Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau reflects on 2019

With 2019 coming to an end, The Suburban has been checking in with area mayors to talk about projects for the coming year, tax increases, REM and dealing with city of Montreal’s agglomeration committee.
Regrading the upcoming REM light rail project, Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau needs a commitment that the 700 metre tunnel he has asked for, even holding a press conference this past May, is a top priority for the city.
The seven hundred metre extension the city is requesting to connect the upcoming REM station with the current EXO, VIA and STM station located near the roundabout circle.
The city even hired Trajectoire Quebec, a firm hired by the city to study the feasibility of the extension project. The report noted that should the extension be installed, the creation of an intermodal station “would see an additional 3,600 people pass through this station every day, and users would be able to shorten their travel time by 12 to 58 minutes.”
“We have to do something ow as the REM’s tunnel boring machine, Alice, will be starting to dig at the airport in January,” Rouleau told The Suburban.
And while the provincial and federal governments promised long ago “conduct a quick study, we are still waiting to hear back. If we do not hear back early in the new year, we will have to decide what our next move is.”
Like his West Island mayoral colleagues, Rouleau thinks that the agglomeration council is taking advantage of demerged cities since “57% of our budget goes downtown, a total of $70 million for a population of 20,000 and we never get that amount of revenue returned in services.
“We have no problem paying our fair share but the city of Montreal treats the demerged cities like ATMs,” said the mayor.
New projects for 2020 include $ 16 million for the repaving of some roads within the territory as well as upgrading the Dorval Arena “ that has been around for 60 years and it needs some TLC as the players’ room will be redone, we will be adding an elevator and a new community hall that will accommodate up to 100 people.”
The work will begin in mid-April, after the end of hockey season and while the work will not be completely ready by the fall, temporary trailers will be installed to allow access to the arena while the work continues.
Some of the city’s older buildings will be getting some maintenance including city hall that needs a new wall.
