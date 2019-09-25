The city of Dorval got a lesson from the old Jazz standard “What a difference a Day Makes.”
At the city’s most recent council meeting two Monday evenings ago, Mayor Edgar Rouleau and his council proposed a draft by-law that identified a number of dog breeds that would have been categorized as dangerous.
Shortly after the meeting ended, residents and concerned citizens alike went to social media to express their outrage at the choice. And, to the city’s credit, changes were made by the next Tuesday at noon.
“In light of the many comments received, Dorval’s City council has decided to revise the current draft by-law with the aim of removing the portions related to a breed-specific legislation,” explained city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier in a press release following the about face.
I have to give credit to the city for listening to its residents and acting accordingly, proving that council is not all powerful and all knowing. We have all made choices in life that are wrong and it is not the end of the world to apologize and move on.
They also learned how big the silent majority of dog lovers and owners are!
Owning a German Shepard, I understand the stigma involved. They are known as big, imposing animals until you meet mine. Yes she is big but she loves people and animals, a first for me as a dog owner. But, I spend time training her and we ensure that she gets plenty of exercise as a well behaved dog is a tired one.
But having seen other dog owners over the years, some extremely diligent and some downright lazy, much like parents. Well behaved and well raised children in normal environments tend to thrive well neglected and abused children start off their lives in a terrible place.
If you abuse your dog and don’t take care of it, it can become a dangerous animal.
My way as always been to think you are walking a loaded gun with the safety always off so act and train your animal accordingly. And for what it’s worth, our little Jack Russell terrier, all 12 pounds of her, is a lot more mean than the big girl!
Gauthier also added that the “ official by-law, with the modifications in this regard, will be adopted at the next council meeting to be held on October 21.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.