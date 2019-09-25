Dorval listens to its residents and changes dog policy

The city of Dorval got a lesson from the old jazz standard What a Difference a Day Makes.
At the city’s most recent council meeting two Monday evenings ago, Mayor Edgar Rouleau and his council proposed a draft by-law that identified a number of dog breeds that would have been categorized as dangerous.
Shortly after the meeting ended, residents and concerned citizens alike went to social media to express their outrage at the choice. And, to the city’s credit, changes were made by the next Tuesday at noon.
“In light of the many comments received, Dorval’s city council has decided to revise the current draft by-law with the aim of removing the portions related to a breed-specific legislation,” explained city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier in a press release following the about face. "I have to give credit to the city for listening to its residents and acting accordingly, proving that council is not all powerful and all knowing. We have all made choices in life that are wrong and it is not the end of the world to apologize and move on."
Gauthier also added that the “official by-law, with the modifications in this regard, will be adopted at the next council meeting to be held on October 21.”
