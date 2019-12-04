Dorval Library offers Food for Fines amnesty

Once again, the Dorval Library will be offering a Food For Fines program for any bookworms with late fees due to overdue books.
During the month of December, library users with late fees can pay off their fines by brining in a non-perishable food item and this year, library users can pay off their fines that were incurred throughout the year or even before.
Even those library scofflaws who return their borrowed materials on time may take part in the donating spirit as the collected food will be distributed for families in need in the area.
For further details, go online at the Dorval library via biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca.
