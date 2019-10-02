Dorval Library offers creative journaling workshop

“Creative journaling is a tool for self-discovery combining elements of writing, drawing, and collage,” said Gail Warren.
The city of Dorval’s Leisure and Culture authority was referencing a workshop on creative journaling being offered by the library through four Tuesday evenings that began yesterday and will run on October 15th, October 29th and November 1st from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the library.
The courses are being held in French and participants are asked to bring a “a 9 x 12-inch unlined sketchbook. All other materials are provided. Let your creative side out to play! No artistic talent needed to explore this intuitive form of self-expression.”
The event is free for library members and three dollars for non-members.
Interested parties are asked to register by calling the library at 514.633.4170 as registration is required due to spacing limitations.
