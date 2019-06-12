Dorval Library hosts The Nimble Warrior book launch

This coming Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Dorval Library is hosting a book launch written by resident, author and Afghanistan war veteran Dave Morrow entitled The Nimble Warrior.
Morrow, who served in the Canadian infantry, was badly injured during his tour of duty in Afghanistan. He then used his energies to become a personal trainer whose mission was to begin “a personal mission to help prevent injuries and help others with rehabilitation,” explained Gail Warren from the city’s Leisure and Culture Department.
“The Nimble Warrior is a book to serve fellow veterans, first-responders, and anyone interested in fitness and mobility,” Warren noted.
Morrow created a specialized fitness program for veterans and others as he “compiled some of the best mobility exercises he used to get himself from being bedridden to fit enough to compete in demanding physical competitions such as the CrossFit Open, Spartan Races, and triathlons,” Warren explained.
The book lunch will be interactive as Morrow’s first half hour will be set aside to take part in a half hour stretching and yoga session designed for all fitness levels where he will demonstrate some of the techniques offered in the book.
The event is free and no registration is required. The book launch takes place this Sunday, June 16th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Dorval Library, 1,401 Lakeshore Road. Call the library at 514.633.4170 for more details.
